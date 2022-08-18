Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine students get their hands dirty for National Science Week

Updated August 18 2022 - 6:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Territory students are examining NT soil samples this Science Week.

To celebrate National Science Week more than 700 primary school students across the Katherine region will be involved in hands-on earth science classroom activities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.