Katherine students get their hands dirty for National Science Week

To celebrate National Science Week more than 700 primary school students across the Katherine region will be involved in hands-on earth science classroom activities.
Delivered by Australian Earth Science Education (AusEarthEd) school students will be able to participate in sessions on topics such as local fossils and volcanoes around Australia, as well as investigating light from the sun.
For their hand-on earth science projects, students receive soil kits containing a diverse collection of Northern Territory soils, ranging from Central Australian sand dunes, manganese-rich Groote Eylandt soils and fine muds of Newcastle Waters.
These soils have been collected by participating schools and the AusEarthEd team as part of the 'Soils across the NT' project. Throughout Science Week students will learn where the different soils have come from and how they might impact local agriculture. The schools will then use these resources in community engagement activities.
"Engagement with and support of regional students and teachers is a vital part of what AusEarthEd does to improve the quality of earth sciences and STEM education across Australia," AusEarthEd CEO Joanne Watkins said.
As part of Science Week, Katherine teachers will also be introduced to the vast array of free earth and space science teaching resources available to them through the Primary Australian Literacy Mathematics and Science (PALMS) Program.
