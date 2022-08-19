Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine Cowboys raise $8,000 for breast cancer

JC
By Jeremy Cook
August 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Katherine Cowboys staged a 'Pink Round' for round 13 of the Darwin Rugby League draw to raise awareness and funds in support of breast cancer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.