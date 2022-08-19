The Katherine Cowboys staged a 'Pink Round' for round 13 of the Darwin Rugby League draw to raise awareness and funds in support of breast cancer.
All teams on last weekend's matchday at the club wore a special pink kit instead of the usual orange as a show of support for people with breast cancer.
The club raised $8,601 on what was the Cowboys' last home game of the season.
The event was the brainchild of the Cowboys U16 Boys team, who, under the guidance of Coach Hamish Skerrett, helped organise the fundraiser as a show of support for members and families within the club who had been affected by breast cancer.
The special pink kit was sponsored by local businesses B & K Mechanical, HME Mining, Slingshot Haulage, D & S Quarries and Swiftas Cleaning, who all got involved showing their support for the fundraiser.
An action packed day had two Katherine Cowboys teams get a win on the board. The U14 Girls had a triumphant 28-4 win while the U18 Boys also got up 32-14 over the Northern Sharks.
Hard fought efforts elsewhere around the ground weren't enough to secure victories as the U14 boys, U16 Boys and U16 Girls fell short.
All proceeds from the day were donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
