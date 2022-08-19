Five-year-old Grace Hughes found

Northern Territory Police have located five-year old Grace Hughes.
Grace and her mother had been missing since early August when the girl was abducted from the Berrimah area.
Police said Grace was receiving a medical check but is physically in good health.
Her mother is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
Police would like to thank the members of the community who provided information that helped to find Grace.
