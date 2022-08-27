Katherine Times
Night flying to begin in Top End skies as part of Exercise Pitch Black

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
August 27 2022 - 9:00pm
WATCH Night flying - similar to the flights during Exercise Diamond Storm - is set to commence in the Top End on Monday.

About 100 aircraft from 17 nations including Singapore, Japan, France and Germany are getting ready to tear up the Territory night sky as night flying is set to continue in week two of Exercise Pitch Black.

