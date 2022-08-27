About 100 aircraft from 17 nations including Singapore, Japan, France and Germany are getting ready to tear up the Territory night sky as night flying is set to continue in week two of Exercise Pitch Black.
A Defence spokesman said flying would be undertaken 'with consideration given to minimise the impact of the local community' and now weekend flying would take place.
Advertisement
"The Air Force acknowledges the impact that aircraft operations have on the community.
"Every effort is made to reduce the disruption, including minimising night flying where possible and flight planning with noise considerations including best available flight paths and altitudes.
"The Air Force appreciates the communitys continuing support throughout the exercise season of June to September. The support during Exercise Diamond Storm, Pitch Black and the upcoming Exercise Kakadu enables the Air Force to remain ready to respond to all Australian Government requirements."
Aircraft are set to take to the skies from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 11:30am and 3pm and again from 7pm to 10.30pm.
Flying on Friday will commence at 11:30am and end at 3pm.
Meanwhile, thousands turned out at Mindil Beach in Darwin last week to watch a flying display by some of the aircraft participating in Exercise Pitch Black, including F-35A Lightning IIs, Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI Flankers, a French Air Force Multi-Role Tanker Transport and three Dassault Rafale and a United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.