If you can crack the code on the new 50 cent coin, the Australian cyber-spy agency wants to hear from you

September 1 2022 - 5:00am
A new 50 cent coin, released by the Royal Australian Mint today, celebrates the importance of code breaking and evolution of signals intelligence - and if you can work out what is written on the coin, the Australian cyber-spy agency wants to hear from you.

