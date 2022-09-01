Beds were rocking in Territory homes in the early hours of Friday when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Banda Sea north of the NT coast.
Just before 2am, Territorians as far south as Katherine - 300km from Darwin - were woken up by the tremor that hit the ocean at a depth of more than 150km near Timor-Leste.
Geoscience Australia recorded more than 100 felt reports, with Territorian taking to social media to share their experience.
Former Katherinite Megan Coutts called the experience 'crazy', with Nannette Holiday commenting that the quake shook her out of bed.
The tremor came just three weeks after a magnitude 5.8 quake was recorded in the same area of the Banda Sea.
And in mid August, holidaymakers in Bali were rocked by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake.
The quake occurred 49 kilometres southeast of Nusa Dua, on August 23, at a depth of 129 kilometres.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
