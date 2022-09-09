'The only Queen we've ever known' mourned across the Territory

On Friday, September 9, Australia woke to the news that Her Majesty the Queen had passed peacefully at Balmoral.
Sharing the news with the world, King Charles said in a statement that the death of his 'beloved mother' was a moment of the greatest sadness.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother," he said.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
The Administrator of the Northern Territory, Vicki O'Halloran, said it was with 'deepest sadness' that she learned of the passing of Her Majesty.
"As Sovereign to 16 realms, and as Head of the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth's life was committed to the service of her people across the globe," the Administrator - the Queen's representative to the Northern Territory - said.
"As Queen of Australia, she reigned over a period of growth and prosperity, and oversaw the granting of self-government to the people of the Northern Territory in 1978, the appointment of 12 Chief Ministers and 16 Administrators of the Northern Territory.
"Her Majesty unfailingly demonstrated her commitment to the service of the people of the Commonwealth throughout her life.
"Her Majesty's multiple visits to the NT ensured her popularity with Territorians."
Mrs O'Halloran said she and her husband Craig would always remember the 'interest and generosity' Her Majesty extended during their meeting at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
"Her Majesty's loss will be felt deeply across the Territory and the Commonwealth.
"On behalf of the people of the Northern Territory, I have written to The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to express our deepest condolences."
The Administrator said Territorians wishing to express their condolences were welcome to leave floral tributes on the exterior front lawns of Government House.
Government House will also opening to the public for personal condolences, with dates and times to be announced soon.
An online public condolence book has been established by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for Territorians to express their condolences.
Territorians wishing to share a message of condolence can do so by visiting https://govhouse.nt.gov.au/
Meanwhile Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the passing of the Queen, 'a person of strength', was a day of 'sadness for the world'.
He paid his respects to the monarch who he said 'stood with Australia during trials and hardships'.
"As she said at the Sydney Opera House in the year 2000, 'Since I first stepped ashore here, I have felt part of this rugged, honest, creative land. I have shared in the joys and the sorrow, the challenges that have shaped this country's history,'" Mr Albanese said.
"In particular, we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians affected by tragedy and disaster.
"From floods and bushfires, to wars and a pandemic - her words and presence were a source of comfort, hope and solace for millions of Australians."
Mr Albanese said the Queen's 'dedication to duty and service over self were the hallmarks of her reign'.
Only eight months after her coronation, the Queen first visited Australia in 1954 in the single biggest event ever organised in the country, according to the Prime Minister.
"It remains a defining moment in our nation's history," he said on Friday.
"Some seven million Australians, or 70 per cent of our population at the time, turned out to catch a glimpse of the young Queen passing by.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a wise and enduring presence in our national life.
"Over the course of a remarkable seven decades, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change.
"Through the noise and turbulence of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and enduring calm.
"Our hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom, who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole."
Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles expressed her sincere condolences to all members of the Royal family on behalf of Territorians.
"Even before her accession to the throne, the then Princess Elizabeth had dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth," Mrs Fyles said.
"Her Majesty's exceptionally long reign began on 6 February 1952 following the sudden death of her father King George II, just before her 26th birthday.
"She was a remarkable woman and had an extraordinary life, impacting positively on the lives of millions of people.
"The Queen loved Australia, and she loved the Northern Territory.
"As Queen of Australia, she oversaw a period of growth and prosperity for our country, including the granting of self-government to the people of the Northern Territory in 1978.
"Her multiple visits to the Territory meant she understood our strong cultural bonds and our connection to our land.
"She is the only Queen I and most Territorians have ever known, and someone I admired since I was a little girl.
"Today we are all deeply saddened by her passing, but we remember her strength, her grace and her enduring calm.
"She will be greatly missed."
Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, joined the sentiment.
"A sad day in the history of the Commonwealth," she said. "A life full of duty, dedication and service as the longest serving Monarch in history. What a life she had."
Katherine Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson said Queen Elizabeth II had been an 'extraordinary Monarch'
"Today we said goodbye to an extraordinary Monarch, a fearless leader and the most passionate supporter of the horse world. "Thank you for all you have done.
"You truly were one of a kind."
At Katherine Town Council, flags were flying at half mast as tribute to the Queen.
"It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our Queen Elizabeth II," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"The Queen visited Katherine in November 1953. Her reign of 70 years is remarkable, and she is the only sovereign many of us know.
"Our flags fly at half mast out of respect. "
Katherinites who wish to pay their respects, can visit the foyer of the Katherine Town Council Civic Offices where a condolences book can be signed.
The book will be forwarded to the Northern Territory Administrator, the new King's representative to the Northern Territory.
Flowers can be laid in the foyer of the KTC Civic Office.
From Adelaide, Governor-General David Hurley, joined 'all Australians in mourning and reflecting on Her Majesty's tireless service'.
"She was a truly remarkable person," he said.
"As our Queen, she served our nation with distinction for more than 70 years.
"When I reflect on my own memories - and she was my Queen for my entire life - I think of Her Majesty's dignity and her compassion.
"Her dedication and her work ethic.
"And her selfless and unwavering commitment to those to whom she served. To us.
"Her death will sadden all Australians and be felt around the world.
"As we mourn, we should also take inspiration and give thanks for the remarkable contribution Her Majesty has made."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
