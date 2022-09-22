Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

VIDEO: Charges over fatal NT chopper crash

By Tim Dornin
September 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH Outback Wrangler Matt Wright talk about catching crocs and flying helicopters in remote parts of the Northern Territory.
VIDEO: Charges over fatal NT chopper crash

A 44-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy and evidence offences over a Northern Territory helicopter crash which claimed the life of a cast member of Matt Wright's National Geographic's Outback Wrangler show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.