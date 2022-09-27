A group of 16 young Katherine gymnasts travelled to the Gymnastics Australia National Clubs Carnival in Queensland, bringing home silver for their Team Gym competition, and bronze for their Gym4Life Challenge, telling a Mimi Spirit story through dance, tumbling and acrobatics, supported by Indigenous artists Kamahi King and Manuel Pamkal.
The 16 gymnasts, together with 12 adults including their three coaches, travelled to the Gold Coast in mid-September, to showcase their talent and develop their skills, and for 'a chance to see what is possible in gymnastics'.
Coaching lead and facilitator Megan Pickering said the young Katherinites, aged between nine and 18, competed in Team Gym, which is a group gymnastics competition comprising dance, acrobatics and trampoline routines to music, where they won silver.
"We also competed in the Gym4Life Challenge, which is an opportunity to use artistic creativity in a gymnastics routine of your own making," Mrs Pickering said.
"With the help of Indigenous artists Kamahi Djordan King and Manuel Pamkal, a story, soundtrack and costumes were developed to tell a Mimi Spirit story through dance, tumbling and acrobatics.
"We were awarded bronze for this performance."
Mrs Pickering said the project had taken six months to pull together, with participants training up to four times per week.
"(Taking part in the Gymnastics Australia National Clubs Carnival) was an opportunity to see aspects of the sport that we don't have exposure to in the NT, an event that requires a lot of work but is achievable for any club.
"Unlike school sport where each state or Territory selects a representative team and NT teams are often smashed by larger states at national-level competitions, the National Clubs Carnival is open to clubs to send their own representative team to compete against other clubs from across Australia.
"Entries are in different levels, so you are competing on a level playing field with other athletes who are at a similar stage of athletic development.
"In my opinion, having coached kids in a number of sports for nearly 20 years, it's really important in sending kids to big competitions that they feel like they belong there and have earned the right to be there.
"This event ticked all those boxes and the results speak for themselves."
