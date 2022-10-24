Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Helicopter pics wanted in 'Willow' Wilson crash investigation

Updated October 25 2022 - 1:29am, first published October 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Territory Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fatal West Arnhem Land helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson in February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.