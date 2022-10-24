Northern Territory Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the fatal West Arnhem Land helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris 'Willow' Wilson in February.
The aircraft involved in the crash, a Robinson R44 Raven II bearing call sign VH-IDW, was believed to be used for scenic and adventure tours in the Territory between 2020 and 2022 and Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have travelled in the aircraft.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Corey Borton said police were particularly interested in anyone who may have taken photos or videos of, or in this aircraft, to come forward and provide these images to police.
Two men, aged 44 and 47, are currently before the local court charged with offences relating to the fabrication and destruction of evidence following the fatal crash.
The father-of-two's body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.
He was attached to a line using a harness so he could harvest eggs from difficult-to-access crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.
The crashed helicopter was one of three involved in collecting eggs on the day. It was found by one of the other crews after failing to respond to radio calls.
He leaves behind his wife Danielle and two young sons, Ted, 4, and Austin, 1.
Pilot Sebastian Robinson was seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Maningrida, before being transferred to hospital in Darwin.
Outback Wrangler presenter Matt Wright previously said "his family and team (were) absolutely devastated by the tragic accident".
"(They) are heartbroken by the loss of their best friend and highly respected colleague Chris 'Willow' Wilson," said a statement issued by The Fordham Company a day after the crash.
A preliminary ATSB analysis of the site indicated the accident happened when the helicopter's main rotor blade struck and cut through a tree trunk multiple times before the aircraft hit the ground.
Initial assessments indicated the engine had stopped prior to the helicopter hitting the ground.
Anyone with information regarding the helicopter is asked to contact police on 131 444 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersnt.com.au.
