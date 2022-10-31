Tindal expansion a 'warning to China'?

The Australian Defence Force won't say if the expansion of the RAAF Base Tindal - including a planned parking apron for American B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons - could paint a target on the Katherine region.
United States bomber aircraft, including B-52s, have been visiting Australia since the early 1980s and conducting training in Australia since 2005.
RAAF Base Darwin has previously hosted American B-52 Bombers which took part in Australian Defence Force training exercises in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
"The project provides functionality for Australian Defence Force use and can also host other aircraft types, enhancing our capacity to train with and host international partners," a Defence spokesman said.
"Australia and the US have agreed to significant investment in a range of capital infrastructure works to support the implementation of the US Force Posture Initiatives.
During Exercise Pitch Black in August 2022, aircraft from multiple countries used the aprons at RAAF Base Darwin, including the US-funded parking apron delivered under the US Force Posture Initiatives program.
The new Tindal apron will be licensed for explosive ordnance operations.
The estimated cost will be between $25 million and $100 million.
The Defence spokesman said any future rotations of US B-52 aircraft in Australia would be consistent with the objectives of the US Force Posture Initiatives, which include improving interoperability between Australian and US armed forces through training and exercises.
The spokesman wouldn't say if the Australian Defence Force agreed that a presence of nuclear bombers at RAAF Base Tindal would paint a target on the back of Australia - and the Katherine region - as reported by 4 Corners which claimed it had "revealed" Washington was planning to build dedicated facilities for Tindal air base - work that has been been ongoing for some time.
In response to the 4 Corners report the ADF would not say which strategic role RAAF Base Tindal directly played on an international scale, especially in regards to China, or if the Tindal expansion could be seen as a "provocative move" or a "warning to China".
Meanwhile, when asked about the housing of nuclear-capable bombers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "We engage with our friends in the United States alliance from time to time".
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said it was essential Australia's relationship with the US continued to deepen.
"It would be fantastic to have them cycling through more regularly," he said of the bombers.
"It bolsters our security position in an uncertain time."
He said discussions he had with the US defence secretary when he was defence minister flagged rotating all aspects of their air force through the Top End, to prop up Australia's northern front.
"To defend that and to deter anybody from taking action against us is absolutely essential," he said.
When asked about US B-52s being deployed in Australia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said defence and security cooperation between countries should "not target any third parties or harm the interests of third parties."
"The relevant US behaviours have increased regional tensions, seriously undermined regional peace and stability, and may trigger an arms race in the region," Zhao told reporters at a Beijing briefing.
"China urges the parties concerned to abandon the outdated Cold War and zero-sum mentality and narrowminded geopolitical thinking, and to do something conducive to regional peace and stability and enhancing mutual trust between the countries," he added.
Senior analyst in defence strategy at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Dr Malcolm Davis said Australia would likely see more US aircraft deployed in the top end during the dry season.
"These deployments were flagged in last year's (Australia-US ministerial talks), where the US and Australia agreed to enhance the cooperation by having more facilities to support these aircrafts," he told AAP.
While China could see the deployment as provocative, Dr Davis said that was unsurprising.
"We don't make defence policy to suit Beijing, we do it to suit our own needs," he said.
Tom Corben, a research fellow in foreign policy and defence at the United States Studies Centre, said the bombers would more likely to be used in high-profile deterrence missions, rather than for stealth.
"China would likely dress this up as escalation," he told AAP.
"The reality is, Chinese analysts have been watching the development of US posturing initiatives in Australia for quite some time ... I doubt that they are genuinely surprised by this."
Polling conducted for the studies centre found 45 per cent of those surveyed said the US military footprint in Australia should remain the same, while 27 per cent wanted it increased.
A further 10 per cent wanted a reduction in US military presence.
US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said ongoing peace in the Indo-Pacific required a mix of diplomacy and deterrence.
She said Washington and Canberra needed to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Pacific.
"America doesn't have a stronger, closer ally. I see that every day as I go around," she told the ABC.
With Australian Associated Press
