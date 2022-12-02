Million Dollar fishing comp smashes record

Australia's richest fishing competition, Million Dollar Fish, is smashing records with organisers forking out the largest amount of cash ever won in a single season - with another four months still to go.
Million Dollar Fish Season 8 only began on October 1, and already 16 anglers have shared in $170,000 worth of prize money, more than any other season since the competition launched in 2015.
Every year, the iconic NT competition sees anglers from across the country descend upon the Top End to try their luck and skill at catching a prize-tagged barramundi worth $1 million or $10,000.
Prize-tagged fish have been caught at locations across the Territory including Corroboree Billabong, Stokes Hill Wharf, Daly River, Manton Dam, Victoria River and Bynoe Harbour.
Only last week fisho Nathan Corpus caught a tagged 58cm barra at Daly River - the latest winning catch at the iconic, barra-producing location.
It was nearly a miss - as Mr Corpus had just watched one of his mates drop a metrey before a much smaller fish took his own lure.
He said was so busy trying to flick his catch off so he could chase something bigger that he hardly noticed the red tag.
This season's prize purse is the biggest yet, with nine fish worth a million dollars now released and ready to be caught.
Anglers also have the chance to catch more than 80 tagged fish worth $10,000 swimming in Top End waterways.
There's still plenty of time to register and book a trip to the Territory, with Season 8 running until March 31, 2023.
The competition is free to enter and gives anglers the chance to become a millionaire by simply fishing the Territory and reeling in a red-tagged barramundi.
Prize-tagged fish have been released into five main fishing regions in the Top End including Darwin Harbour, Tiwi Islands, Katherine, Kakadu and Arnhem Land.
Million Dollar Fish is run by Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) and underwritten by SportsBet.
NTMEC Head of Events and Operations Coryn Huddy said it was great to see the positive impact the event had on the Territory.
"The flow-on effects from Million Dollar Fish are incredible - not only does this competition pump up visitor numbers, it also shines a light on the Territory, showcases our amazing fishing regions and tourism experiences, and gives our economy a welcome boost," he said.
SportsBet NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors encouraged fishos of all abilities to register for Million Dollar Fish and book a trip to the Top End.
"We are lucky to have some of Australia's best fishing here in the Northern Territory, especially if you're targeting barramundi," he said.
"Combined with the prospect of winning a million dollars, the Top End has never been a more attractive holiday destination for anyone keen to get out in the great outdoors and experience our world-class fishing."
Just by registering people also go into the draw to take home prizes as part of the Lucky Prize Pool each month, with thousands of dollars' worth of prizes up for grabs.
