Million Dollar fishing comp smashes record

December 3 2022 - 8:00am
Only last week fisho Nathan Corpus caught a winning 58cm barra at Daly River.

Australia's richest fishing competition, Million Dollar Fish, is smashing records with organisers forking out the largest amount of cash ever won in a single season - with another four months still to go.

