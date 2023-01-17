'Spirit world is watching us' - NT man films 'bizarre' encounter with unidentified hovering 'orbs'

A "visit from the spirit world" has been captured on camera in the Northern Territory.
Crocodile catcher Roger Matthews was enjoying a quiet evening at his home on the outskirts of Darwin in the NT, when a strange blue light appeared in the sky.
Followed by another, soon "at least six" blue orbs took over the Territory night sky.
The unidentified flying spheres made no noise as they hovered above Mr Matthew's Girraween home.
"We watched them for about 20 minutes until the neck started to cramp up," Mr Matthews said.
"They were like an orb, imploding and exploding and then coming back into themselves.
"The croc catcher said the experience was "bizarre" but at the same time "pretty cool".
"It was a crazy night with several orbs exploding then reforming just to explode again, and repeat the cycle.
"The explosion was always perfectly round and contained."
The Darwinite said he struggled for an explanation for the UFO-like shapes above his house.
"How can you explain that," he said.
"I have no idea what they were doing or why."
But the hobby gold prospector, who has spent lots of time in the Outback, said he didn't believe the lights were mysterious Minmin lights.
Rumoured to have lured people into the Australian bush, never to be seen again, Minmin lights have been the stuff of legends for decades.
"Minmin lights are an energy phenomenon. I have seen them before, in the desert in 1985," Mr Matthews said.
"It was a truly wonderful experience. Minmin lights are vastly different."
The Darwin family man said he believed the shapes and lights above his house may have been what he calls orbs.
"Orbs are contained energy which we know little about," he said.
"They are also balls of life.
"I think it was a visit from the spirit world. But I really don't know what they wanted.
"But the spirit world is watching us."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
