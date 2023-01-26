One of Australia's 'Most Wanted' fugitives, who had been on the run from police since October 2022, has been arrested in the Northern Territory.
NT police said the 32-year-old, one of New South Wales' most wanted fugitives, was hiding in the hull of a yacht.
Australian Border Force officers conducted an outbound clearance of the vessel as it attempted to sail from Cullen Bay Marina in Darwin, before Members of the Joint Organised Crime Taskforce arrested the man.
Australian Border Force Commander Budhy Tanddo said the operation highlighted the critical role Border Force played, together with joint agency partners, when it came to combating organised crime.
"If you're breaking the law, there really is nowhere to hide," he said.
Police said the man had been the subject of a nationwide manhunt since he absconded from NSW in October last year.
Two other men, aged 52 and 43, were also arrested and taken into custody.
NT Police Commander Matt Hollamby said the excellent work of police in partnership with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police and other agencies meant that "one of the country's most wanted fugitives" was now in custody.
The man will face an extradition hearing in Darwin on Monday.
AFP Commander Central Command Erica Merrin praised the "quick response and diligent work" of the Northern Territory Joint Organised Crime Taskforce investigators.
"This incident demonstrates how organised crime has no borders, and highlights the importance of genuine interagency collaboration to keep our Australian community safe."
