Teen bitten by croc as flooding triggers community mass evacuations

An emergency has been declared for Daguragu and Kalkarindji as floodwater levels continue to rise to record levels across the Victoria Daly and West Daly region, with 700 residents being airlifted from the area.
Daguragu residents had to be flown to the official evacuation point at Kalkaringi School on Wednesday morning as the Victoria River is expected to reach a record high.
During the evacuation, a teenager was walking through floodwaters when he was bitten by a crocodile.
He had to be treated at Kalkarindji clinic.
Severe flooding across parts of Kalkarindji meant residents were forced to also evacuate to the school, until they were flown to Katherine from where they will be transported to Darwin by bus.
Elderly and vulnerable community members were evacuated to Katherine earlier today.
Neighbouring communities of Pigeonhole and Yarralin residents have also received evacuation orders.
Flood warnings are in place for the Daly River and the Victoria River, with a flood watch in place for parts of the Top End, Central Inland and Carpentaria coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the Victoria River was expected to peak at 17.3m on Wednesday evening.
"Rainfall recorded in the Upper Victoria River catchment overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning has resulted in rapid river level rises and major flooding along the Victoria River at Kalkarindji," the Bureau said in a statement.
Further rainfall totals of 30 to 60mm with possible isolated heavier falls are forecast for the remainder of Wednesday, which may prolong the river level peak.
The Victoria River at Kalkarindji is currently at 16.98m and rising, above the major flood level of 14m.
Meanwhile, Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor Brian Pedwell said it was "extremely disappointing" that earlier action had not been taken by Emergency Services to protect Daguragu and Kalkarindji residents.
"If the Northern Territory Government had acted immediately, residents would have been evacuated from the community earlier, before the situation got completely out of hand," Mayor Pedwell said.
"Why haven't they learnt lessons from the very recent disaster in Timber Creek?
"Early action is needed to mitigate such disasters, and instead, everyone waited around until it got to an absolute crisis point."
"We have spent a long time advocating for the installation of gauge markers in Kalkarindji and Daguragu so that water levels can be tracked. We are now seeing the ramifications of this inaction."
The Mayor called on the Government to take immediate action for neighbouring communities, expressing concern for the future of Pigeonhole, Yarralin and Timber Creek - communities that are extremely prone to flooding in the wet season.
"It's a ripple effect ... all of that water that has flooded out Daguragu is heading to other parts of the region, and within no time at all, houses - especially in Pigeonhole - will be under water," he said.
The Victoria Daly Council has advocated for the relocation of homes in Pigeonhole for a number of years as houses in the small community are directly located in the flood zone, with residents forced to evacuate most years.
Mayor Pedwell said it was "frustrating" that the NT Government was not listening to local decision makers.
"The voices of local decision makers are not being listened to when it comes to natural disasters, and that has to change," he said.
"We are the people that live on country and have first-hand knowledge of what's going on. Why aren't they listening?"
Flood Safety Advice:
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au .
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au .
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
