Opinion: NT needs Glaswegian knife-crime approach

By Mark Turner, Member for Blain
April 16 2023 - 6:30am
Member for Blain and former police officer Mark Turner.
Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, was once infamous for its high rates of knife crime, earning the unenviable title of the "murder capital of Europe" in the early 2000s, but a pioneering approach has turned things around.

Local News

