Opinion: NT needs Glaswegian knife-crime approach

The NT could learn from Glasgow, writes Member for Blain and former police officer Mark Turner.
As a former police officer with 20 years of service across jurisdictions, including stints in the robbery squad, riot police, safer neighbourhoods policing, and in remote Western Australia and the Northern Territory, I have witnessed the devastating consequences of knife crime first-hand.
I think I am probably the only politician who has had people try to stab him on more than one occasion and dealt with the devastating effects so many times I couldn't begin to remember.
The issue of knife crime has plagued communities for decades, with authorities in various regions grappling to find an effective solution.
However, the Glaswegian public health model of knife crime reduction has shown incredible promise, and I firmly believe that investing in community policing and adopting this approach can bring about a sea change in the Northern Territory of Australia.
Two things first though, we can't do this without fixing our Police Force and looking after our exhausted rank-and-file members.
Secondly, I'll start with the spoiler to try and hook you into reading the rest.
Since the establishment of the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) in 2005, Glasgow and Scotland as a whole have seen a significant reduction in knife crime and violent incidents.
By 2011, just six years after its inception, the VRU had contributed to a 50 per cent decrease in murders in Glasgow.
Furthermore, between 2006 and 2016, the overall number of homicides in Scotland dropped by 47 per cent.
The reduction of knife crime specifically has also been remarkable. For example, between 2006-07 and 2012-13, the number of people carrying knives who ended up in emergency departments decreased by 65 per cent.
It is important to note that while the VRU has played a crucial role in these reductions, various factors and initiatives have contributed to the overall improvement in public safety.
However, the public health approach championed by the VRU and its focus on multi-agency collaboration and prevention has undoubtedly had a substantial impact on reducing knife crime in Glasgow and Scotland.
The Glaswegian model: A public health approach
Glasgow, Scotland's largest city, was once infamous for its high rates of knife crime, earning the unenviable title of the "murder capital of Europe" in the early 2000s.
However, over the last two decades, the city has undergone a transformation, seeing a significant decrease in knife crime and youth violence.
This incredible turnaround is primarily attributed to the pioneering work of the VRU, which has championed a public health model for tackling the issue.
The public health approach treats knife crime as a contagious disease, one that spreads through communities via a web of interconnected factors, such as poverty, lack of education, substance abuse, and domestic violence.
The VRU has brought together law enforcement, social services, health organisations, education providers, and third-sector organisations in a multi-agency effort to address the root causes of violence.
By focusing on prevention and early intervention, the Glaswegian model has succeeded in breaking the cycle of violence and creating safer communities.
The role of community policing
Central to the success of the Glaswegian model is the emphasis on community policing.
Community policing fosters relationships between the police and the public, facilitating a better understanding of local issues and helping to build trust.
This collaborative approach not only improves the overall perception of the police force but also enables a more effective response to crime and antisocial behaviour.
Investing in community policing involves training officers in various skills, such as mediation, conflict resolution, and engagement with vulnerable individuals.
This helps the police force to become better equipped to handle the complex social issues at the heart of knife crime while also working proactively to prevent it.
The Northern Territory: A case for change
The Northern Territory is no stranger to the impact of knife crime on its communities. With socioeconomic challenges, remote and disadvantaged communities, and a lack of effective intervention strategies, the region is ripe for a radical shift in its approach to tackling knife crime.
My experience serving in remote Western Australia and the Northern Territory has made it clear that a reactive approach to policing is not enough.
The current 'law and order' mentality is not only expensive and unsustainable but also fails to address the underlying causes of crime.
By contrast, the Glaswegian model, with its focus on prevention, early intervention, and multi-agency collaboration, offers a viable, cost-effective solution to this complex issue.
I have written this opinion piece because I need your help.
I need the public to start having these conversations with their elected members.
I can talk about it in the parliament until I am blue in the face, but it is your voice and the worry over your vote which can help us change from business as usual to trying things differently.
The path forward for the Northern Territory
To truly change the narrative on knife crime in the Northern Territory, we must invest in community policing and adopt the public health model exemplified by Glasgow.
This will require the following:
- The establishment of a multi-agency task force, including the police, health organisations, social services, education providers, and third-sector organisations.
This task force will be dedicated to addressing the root causes of knife crime and developing targeted interventions for at-risk individuals and communities.
- The expansion of community policing initiatives, with a focus on training officers in conflict resolution, mediation, and engagement with vulnerable populations.
This will ensure that law enforcement personnel are better equipped to handle the complex social issues contributing to knife crime and can work proactively to prevent it.
For most of our older police officers from my generation, this was our bread and butter.
The younger generation has missed out on the mentorship, and with the exodus from the force, we'll need to work hard to either lure our veterans back or train them up.
We know they work hard, and we must equip them to succeed.
- The development of education and awareness programmes for schools, community centres, and youth organisations, focusing on the dangers of knife crime and providing support for at-risk young people.
These programmes will promote positive life choices and empower individuals to break free from the cycle of violence. Not the pap that comes out of the office, either.
We know it needs to resonate with young people to be effective.
- The investment in early intervention initiatives, such as mentoring schemes, counselling services, and community-based programmes.
These initiatives will provide support for those affected by knife crime, helping them to rebuild their lives and regain control of their futures. We have these. Adam Drake and his team at Balanced Choice are one example on the tip of my tongue; we need more, though.
- And implementing robust data collection and analysis methods to monitor the effectiveness of interventions and adapt strategies as necessary.
This will ensure that the public health model remains dynamic and responsive to the changing needs of communities in the Northern Territory.
The road to safer communities
The success of the Glaswegian public health model in reducing knife crime demonstrates the power of investing in community policing and adopting a multi-agency approach.
By following Glasgow's lead, we can significantly impact the lives of those affected by knife crime in the Northern Territory, fostering safer, more resilient communities.
As a local parent, community member, former police officer, and member of the Legislative Assembly, I am committed to championing this transformative approach to knife crime reduction.
I have seen the devastation that knife crime can cause, and I believe that the Glaswegian model offers a practical, proven path towards a brighter, safer future for the Northern Territory.
Let us seize this opportunity for change and work together to create a safer, more inclusive society for all.
The time is now to embrace the Glaswegian model and invest in community policing for the sake of our communities, our children, and our future. Put it this way, trying something different certainly isn't going to make things worse.
By committing to change and prioritising the wellbeing of our communities, we can create lasting positive impacts on the lives of those affected by knife crime.
Let us learn from the success of the Glaswegian model and work collaboratively to develop innovative solutions that not only address the symptoms of the problem but also tackle the underlying causes.
Together, we can reshape the narrative on knife crime in the Northern Territory, transforming our communities into safer, more supportive environments where everyone can thrive.
As a community representative, I will continue advocating for evidence based solutions, and I encourage you to join me in asking our political leaders to try something different.
Let us stand together and push for the change we know is possible.
With your support, we can create a safer, brighter future for the Northern Territory, and in turn, for all of Australia.
