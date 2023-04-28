RAAF Tindal 'front and centre' of Defence future

Only days after the release of the Defence Strategic Review, Australia's Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, has visited the Northern Territory, announcing a $3.8 billion investment for Australia's northern bases.
The funding boost is set to include $2 billion shared between strategic northern Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) bases including Learmonth, Cocos Islands, Townsville and Tindal on the outskirts of Katherine in the Northern Territory.
In an exclusive interview with the Katherine Times, Mr Marles said RAAF Base Tindal was Australia's "critical" base with its fleet of F-35A Lightning II fast jets, which are "essentially the Defence Force's highest tech assets" and "leading edge technology".
"Tindal is at the front and centre of our planning," he told the Katherine Times.
"(The RAAF Base) will get a share of the $2 billion announced for northern air bases, but what we see is just the start.
"See it as a down payment. Money is always important - and this funding will allow us to get our focus right. The focus will be on future planning for our northern bases - in particular Tindal and the greater role it will be playing in what's going on in the north.
"We will see a much greater focus on Tindal in the future."
The commitment of $3.8 billion over the next four years is set to improve the ability of the Australian Defence Force to operate from Australia's northern bases, optimising the Australian Army for littoral operations in northern land and maritime spaces, and provide a long-range strike capability.
Northern Air Force bases will be equipped to support operations through surveillance, air defence, strike and air transport.
As part of the funding, $600 million will also be invested in maritime estate including HMAS Coonawarra, HMAS Cairns and the Harold E Holt Naval Communications Station.
"As the Defence Strategic Review rightly observes, our northern bases are a huge asset and critical to Australia's ability to project," Mr Marles said.
"Our immediate investment in these bases will ensure our Defence Force is able to operate from them effectively.
"This is an important opportunity which will ensure the ADF has the infrastructure and capabilities it needs into the future."
Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, shared the sentiment.
"... The future for northern Australia looks bright," he said.
"We are investing in the north as we reshape and modernise Defence, building the capabilities Australia needs for the future.
"This will mean more opportunities for defence industry in northern Australia, which will mean more jobs in communities across the north."
During his visit to the Northern Territory Mr Conroy said the Government recognised "how significant" northern Australia, in particular the Top End of the NT was, and the Defence restructure would see "more money flowing into the NT" in what he called a "critical" move.
Member for Solomon and former ADF member Luke Gosling said the funding announcement was a "transformational moment" in the history of the Northern Territory, and Territorians would be "proud to play our role in the defence of our nation".
