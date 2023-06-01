Child killed in house fire

A young child has died in a structure fire in Alice Springs on June 1.
Northern Territory Police said just after 10:30am emergency services were called to a fire in the suburb of Larapinta.
Firefighters entered the home, which was engulfed in flames, and found an unresponsive child.
Police said the fire crews attempted to revive the child through CPR before it was conveyed to Alice Springs Hospital by St John Ambulance.
However, the child did not respond to medical intervention and passed away.
Police said Regional Crime Detectives were now examining the circumstances surrounding the fire together with Fire Investigators and the Coroner's Constable.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
