For Katherine local Isabella Rasheed competing in the camp drafting competitions at the upcoming Katherine Show is a family affair.
The youngest of four siblings, Isabella caught the camp drafting bug at around age four and has been competing ever since.
"That was when I competed in my first mini on a little Shetland pony going as fast as I possibly could," the 15-year-old said.
This year, however, she'll be competing in several events, including the Juvenile, Maiden, Ladies and Open competitions.
While her pony may have grown in stature, so too has the competition rivalry, with Isabella competing alongside her two older brothers and sister as well as her mum and dad.
"It's always fun to try and beat them," she said.
While camp drafting is a sport she has been mastering since she was young, more recently Isabella has had the opportunity to try new sports and develop her skills through attending boarding school at St Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane.
"I started boarding at St Margaret's in Year 7, and what I value most about my experience so far is the boarding community," the Katherinite said.
"I appreciate always having friends around to talk to, and I am very close with our house mothers, who are caring and supportive and have become great friends also.
"The community in boarding is diverse, made up of students from all over Australia and overseas, which really helps us all to understand and appreciate different backgrounds and ways of life."
Aside from her academic studies, Isabella has tried her hand at various sports, including touch football, rowing and netball.
The Year 10 student aspires to one day study either veterinary science or nursing and is setting herself on this path through the school's careers development program, which is giving her the opportunity to gain a Certificate in Health and Community Services while still studying at school.
St Margaret's Anglican Girls School is an independent day and boarding school for girls from Pre-Prep to Year 12 and boarding from Year 5.
In 2019 and 2020, the school won boarding school of the year in the Australian Education Awards and an Excellence Award in 2022.
To find out more about a boarding education at St Margaret's, meet boarding staff at the Katherine Show between 21 and 22 July or visit www.stmargarets.qld.edu.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
