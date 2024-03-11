'UnAustralian': Dear PM, it's time we had a yarn - Council invites Albo

A small Northern Territory town council has invited the Prime Minister for a 'good old-fashioned sit down yarn' after he brought his 'friends' - the American military - to the area without 'bringing a plate of Lamingtons', in what the council says was a very 'unAustralian' move.
Lis Clark, the Mayor of Katherine, 300km south of Darwin, wrote to Anthony Albanese, asking him to visit Katherine, which has long suffered from the effects of the contamination of its drinking water by synthetic polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS), caused by firefighting foam used at the nearby Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal.
In her very tongue-in-cheek letter the Mayor didn't miss a beat, pointing out the challenges Katherine faced with the RAAF base on its doorstep.
"Here in the Top End, we have many quality features, we love visitors (they are called blow-ins up here), but we also understand the importance of being part of protecting the rest of Australia by having those big flash planes owned by the Australian Air Force, (they are noisy birds) right here next to our town," Ms Clark wrote.
"However, with increased growth in our town comes increased costs. The contracts you have awarded to multi nationals have delivered a bit of a negative blow. Its (sic) driving up rents and house prices so high that regular Aussie workers don't come here now. Increased stress of our aging facilities and essential services, those underground water pipes are getting pretty long in the tooth, particularly with the PFAS saga. But now we are really starting to crack under the strain, and you have invited your American friends along too, to come here, to our place."
Ms Clark suggested the PM should come for a visit, but not without bringing something to the table.
"We think fair's fair, and at least if you sent your mates to visit, you could have contributed a plate to the table. Arriving at the doorstep, staking a claim in our home and not even bringing a Lamington, is very unAustralian.
"Could you come and see for yourself, our place? We really are very hospitable, and want to do right by you, Australia and its friends."
The letter, signed with "Love Lis, Mayor" was sent to the Prime Minister on February 16.
Katherine Town Council has confirmed the PM will be visiting Katherine today, March 12, but it is yet to be seen if he is going to "bring a plate" for Katherine.
Meanwhile, his visit to Binjari has triggered a "historic" $4 billion social housing announcement.
Read the full letter the Katherine Mayor sent to the PM below.
Dear Prime Minister,
We invited you in as our guests, now you have invited your friends, but you forgot to bring a plate!
With open arms this small country town welcomed the Australian Defence Force to Katherine in 1988. Having been bombed in the Second World War, our residents understood the significance of our location. Here in the Top End, we have many quality features, we love visitors (they are called blow-ins up here), but we also understand the importance of being part of protecting the rest of Australia by having those big flash planes owned by the Australian Air Force, (they are noisy birds) right here next to our town.
Our town is almost 100 years old and we have many things to be proud of. We make major contributions to Australia through our pastoral and agriculture industries, and we are one of Australia's major mango-producing areas. Do you like mangoes? They are "bonza" up here!
Lots of people pass through; we quite rightly brag about our world famous Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge and we welcome The Ghan passengers for a pit stop enroute to Darwin and Adelaide. We are the cross roads for the north, every truck has to pass through our very short and narrow main street! Struth, let's not get started on that subject.
However, with increased growth in our town comes increased costs. The contracts you have awarded to multi nationals have delivered a bit of a negative blow. Its driving up rents and house prices so high that regular Aussie workers don't come here now. Increased stress of our aging facilities and essential services, those underground water pipes are getting pretty long in the tooth, particularly with the PFAS saga. But now we are really starting to crack under the strain, and you have invited your American friends along too, to come here, to our place.
I am sure you can understand that with the rising cost of living combined with the tyranny of distance, we are just not catching a break here in Katherine. Just lately, the rain kept coming and stuffed up our roads again, making it impossible to get food to everyone.
We really think it's time we had a good old-fashioned sit down yarn! We think fair's fair, and at least if you sent your mates to visit, you could have contributed a plate to the table. Arriving at the doorstep, staking a claim in our home and not even bringing a Lamington, is very unAustralian.
I don't think you, personally, Prime Minister, have even been to Katherine? We would really like you to visit, it would mean a lot and all. We have heard a whisper on the winds that you may be heading to the Top End in March. So if we put the jug on, bake up a mango pie, or would you prefer a scone? Could you come and see for yourself, our place? We really are very hospitable, and want to do right by you, Australia and its friends.
Do so hope you can make it!
Love Lis
Mayor
PS Congratulations on your engagement, that's wonderful!
United States bomber aircraft, including B-52s, have been visiting Australia since the early 1980s and have been conducting training in Australia since 2005.
RAAF Base Darwin has previously hosted American B-52 Bombers which took part in Australian Defence Force training exercises in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
"The project provides functionality for Australian Defence Force use and can also host other aircraft types, enhancing our capacity to train with and host international partners," a Defence spokesman said in 2022.
"Australia and the US have agreed to significant investment in a range of capital infrastructure works to support the implementation of the US Force Posture Initiatives.
At the time the Australian Defence Force wouldn't say if the expansion of the RAAF Base Tindal - including a planned parking apron for American B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons - could paint a target on the Katherine region.
