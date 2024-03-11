'UnAustralian': Dear PM, it's time we had a yarn - Council invites Albo

I don't think you, personally, Prime Minister, have even been to Katherine? We would really like you to visit, it would mean a lot and all. We have heard a whisper on the winds that you may be heading to the Top End in March. So if we put the jug on, bake up a mango pie, or would you prefer a scone? Could you come and see for yourself, our place? We really are very hospitable, and want to do right by you, Australia and its friends.