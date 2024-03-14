Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Students helicoptered home as school camp ends with flood emergency

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated March 14 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Two of the Wugularr students, excited to be flying home, after floodwaters cut the road to their community.
Two of the Wugularr students, excited to be flying home, after floodwaters cut the road to their community.

Fifteen Year 5 and 6 students from a tiny bush school in a remote part of the Northern Territory spent ten days in 'the big smoke' in Melbourne on school camp only to be cut off from their homes by floodwaters upon returning to the NT.

Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

