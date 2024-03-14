Students helicoptered home as school camp ends with flood emergency

Fifteen Year 5 and 6 students from a tiny bush school in a remote part of the Northern Territory spent ten days in 'the big smoke' in Melbourne on school camp only to be cut off from their homes by floodwaters upon returning to the NT.
Heavy wet season rains across the Katherine saw the Waterhouse River rise and cut the Central Arnhem Road - the only access to the remote Outback community of Wugularr, which is home to 500 people.
Madalyn McKirdy, principal of Wugularr School, who took the students on their trip, said she found out while still in Melbourne that the road home was inaccessible due to flood waters, an occurrence that has happened numerous times already this year.
"We knew the morning of departure we would not be able to get in for some time due to flooding and prolonged forecasted rain," she said.
"We organised accommodation (in Katherine) and helicopters to take us safely back the following day."
With the help of Katherine's North Australian Helicopters the kids were flown home, sparking a mixture of fear and excitement among the students who had never been in a helicopter before.
Joy took over when children reached their community, gleefully spotting their homes from the air.
"The students were so excited about the experience and looking at our community from a bird's eye view," the principal said.
Ms McKirdy said despite the challenging journey home, the students had a special time away, which started with a sing-along on the plane, much to the delight of fellow travellers.
"Initial nerves of first-time flyers quickly turned into big smiles as the group took off from Darwin to begin their exciting adventure," she said.
"Some camp highlights were participating in Sea Week activities (such as) surfing and stand-up paddle boarding, and the city day.
"But most of all the students loved spending time with their peers and the Penbank students at the school."
Ms McKirdy said the trip created special memories for the kids from the bush who experienced "an unforgettable few days filled with amazing times including catching waves, enjoying delicious foods, exploring the city and beaches, creating art and much more".
About 100 students attend Wugularr School, 110km from the nearest town, Katherine.
The school is renowned for its Learning on Country program, which teaches Indigenous kids to "walk successfully in two worlds" - their traditional world and the Balanda (western) world.
As part of the program, elders and rangers teach students about their culture, flora, fauna and history in outdoors classrooms on country. The learnings are then incorporated into the western curriculum.
