Pool finally gets upgrade thanks to Govt cash splash

Swimming lessons and school swim carnivals were cut shot in Katherine this year, with the Katherine Town Council announcing the surprise closure of the town's Aquatic Centre.
"We understand that closing the pool will cause some upset for a while, but we do have some significant work to do to bring it up to standards," Council said in a statement.
"We understand the importance of the opportunity to swim, particularly for our lap swimmers, learn-to-swim students, and school swimming sports.
"We have been trying to keep it operating as long as possible while we waited for the federal government funding for the major aquatic centre upgrade to be signed off.
"Please remember it was built 43 years ago and it has finally failed. Whilst we would like to have given more notice of the official close day, we have been talking about this for two years now."
Council said it was "still waiting for confirmation of the timeline", but it is anticipated it will be several months before swimming can recommence.
"We aim to have the 50 metre pool refurbished, a new heated 25 metre pool, a children's small pool and play area, with all new plant equipment.
"The pool failure happened sooner than we would have liked or were prepared for.
"For the last few months, we have had to add the chlorine granules manually via the balance tank. This leaves a layer of white dust on the bottom of the pool, which is too fine for the pool vac to pick up.
"However, despite all our efforts, we have found another significant water pipe leak.
"We have no choice but to start the pool's closedown."
Back in November 2022, Federal Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, announced a $10 million federal government funding package to upgrade the pool.
"Having access to an upgraded aquatic centre is paramount to any community, especially for our young ones to learn how to swim which will be a critical skill for the rest of their lives," Ms Scrymgour said at the time.
"The recreational and physical aspect that the refurbished centre will provide for Katherine cannot be understated and I look forward to the development of this facility."
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said it was "wonderful" that the election promise has been honoured, giving Katherine "a much-needed upgrade" for its old pool facility.
"An aquatic centre is an important piece of community infrastructure anywhere you go but for us, in the Top End with our warm climate, it provides relief, recreation and exercise opportunities," she said.
Council said a contractor for the renovations was yet to be confirmed, but works would "commence soon".
