Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Years to recover': Gulf cattle station hit by 3 cyclones in 3 months

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 22 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan attempts to assess damage and check on cattle at Westmoreland. Picture supplied Tristan Gould.
Tristan attempts to assess damage and check on cattle at Westmoreland. Picture supplied Tristan Gould.

A property in the Gulf of Carpentaria has experienced a one-in-50 year flood after being hit by three tropical cyclones this year alone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.