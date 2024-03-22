Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

'Undisclosed sum' to change hands as 42,300ha NT station sells to broadacre cropping company

March 22 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Douglas West Station is changing hands. Picture supplied.
Douglas West Station is changing hands. Picture supplied.

Australian farm management and investment group CropScale Australia have agreed terms to acquire the 42,300-hectare Douglas West agricultural property, part of the Tipperary Group of Companies, with plans to operate regenerative agricultural and pastoral activities which will bring significant technology and benefits to the Northern Territory, and north Australia's agricultural industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.