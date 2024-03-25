Last $1m chance for Top End fishing competition

With organisers of the Million Dollar Fish Competition determined to hand out a million dollars to one lucky angler this season, there are only a few days left to reel in the catch of a lifetime.
Since 2015 hundreds of tagged barramundis have been released into the Top End's waterways between Katherine, Kakadu, Arnhem Land, Darwin and the Tiwi Islands.
More than $925,000 had been won prior to Season 9 starting late last year, but a million-dollar barramundi is yet to be caught.
A number of initiatives were introduced this year in a bid to increase chances for fishos to snag themselves a million dollar barra - with currently a whopping 80 fish with a million dollar tag swimming in Top End waters.
But with many roads to much-loved fishing areas closed due to floodings, or rivers still murky and fast-flowing due to recent rains, it just hasn't been the season for great fishing adventures.
SportsBet NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors said competition organisers still wanted to be a part of "creating a life-changing moment for one lucky fisho".
"Million Dollar Fish is the greatest fishing comp in Australia, and we're looking forward to seeing one lucky fisho hook the big one as part of Season 9," he said.
"Nowhere else on Earth can you throw in a line and reel in a million bucks."
Season 9 of Australia's richest fishing competition is set to come to an end on March 31.
At the start of the season, then-Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said organisers were "determined to see the million dollars go off this year, putting Territory fishing on the national and international radar".
"Million Dollar Fish brings thousands of visitors to the Territory each year, to try and reel in a winner in some of the best fishing spots in Australia," she said.
"Not only is Million Dollar Fish a massive boost to the Territory economy, it is a fun, family-friendly competition for Territorians and tourists alike."
Last season saw a total of 47,949 registrations, as well as 20 red-tagged fish caught, with the largest combined record cash payout and donation in the competition's history.
