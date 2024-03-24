'Run by militant unions and green activists' - Cattlemen slam Govt that 'doesn't like farmers'

In his speech - for the last time as a representative of the "good people, our members, who work the land and are of the land, whose very lives sprang from this land and whose bones will be returned to it when their time is done", Mr Connolly said he wanted to address the "many things" that affect the industry, including the "rights of the pastoralist, the cattlemen and women, the mums and dads and families that populate our stations, our homes, our businesses, to protect our animals, and our way of life".