Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Chef travels Australia to curb remote station cook shortages

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 26 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raqual Humphries started Remote Contract Cooks to train and recruit station cooks. Picture supplied.
Raqual Humphries started Remote Contract Cooks to train and recruit station cooks. Picture supplied.

Getting up before the break of dawn to cook breakfast for a team of hungry ringers has brought Raqual Humphries joy for the last 28 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.