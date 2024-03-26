Katherine servos allegedly robbed again

Two Katherine service stations were allegedly broken into and robbed on the weekend.
Northern Territory Police said they were calling for information after a group of female youths allegedly robbed a service station on Bicentennial Road at around 1.15am on Sunday, March 24.
Police allege the girls were armed with a blunt edged weapon when forcibly entering the property.
"They (allegedly) caused property damage and allegedly assaulted a security guard before fleeing the scene with small stolen items," police said.
The youths then attended a second service station on Katherine Terrace, where they allegedly assaulted a staff member before stealing cash and fleeing.
Police attended the scene and identified multiple female youths who are currently assisting police with enquiries.
Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said Katherine officers were working to ensure "everyone responsible in (the) offending are charged".
"We have a zero tolerance approach to property crime and charges are expected," he said.
This incident comes after a string of offences occurring at Katherine service stations in recent times.
Police continue to urge the public to immediately contact police if you witness crime or anti-social behaviour on 131 444 or in an emergency to call Triple Zero.
You can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through https://crimestoppersnt.com.au/.
