Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

US Marines arrive in Top End for new rotation

March 29 2024 - 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rotation of US marines will be in Darwin until October and conduct military drills with the ADF. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A rotation of US marines will be in Darwin until October and conduct military drills with the ADF. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

United States marines have arrived in the Top End as part of a new force rotation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.