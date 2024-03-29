Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Katherine home invasion: Residents allegedly threatened by armed intruders

Updated March 29 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine home invasion: Residents allegedly threatened by armed intruders
Katherine home invasion: Residents allegedly threatened by armed intruders

Two people were allegedly threatened in their own home by armed intruders, before having one of their cars stolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.