Katherine home invasion: Residents allegedly threatened by armed intruders

Two people were allegedly threatened in their own home by armed intruders, before having one of their cars stolen.
Northern Territory Police are calling for information after the alleged aggravated burglary at a home on Katherine's Giles Street.
Around 1am, police received reports that two men armed with knives had allegedly broken into a family home, where they allegedly threatened the two residents with the weapons before trying to steal two vehicles.
One car was abandoned at the location, but police allege the offenders further threatened the residents before fleeing in a second vehicle, a white four-door Corolla Hatchback with registration CD-26-WS.
Police said officers attended the scene and began tracking the car, which allegedly began targeting marked police cars.
No injuries or damage was reported.
Detectives are urging anyone with information, particularly in regards to the whereabouts of the vehicle, to make contact on 131 444.
