Emotional Hemsworth family wraps up NT film tour

Megastar Chris Hemsworth has wrapped up his Northern Territory film tour, after spending time in Katherine, Beswick, Barunga and his former hometown Bulman.
The Thor actor was accompanied by his parents, Craig and Leonie, during his time in the small community of 250 people where the Hemsworth brothers grew up.
The return home was an emotional experience for the family, when they visited the places where they used to live and the brothers went to school, as well as the old - now replaced - Bulman store that Craig Hemsworth used to run 35 years ago.
But the Asgard God said it was "just great" and "a really amazing experience" to come back to the old stomping grounds, with the entire community turning out to celebrate the world-famous actor.
"Growing up, I spent most of my time outside, around buffalos and crocodiles. It shaped me," he said.
"My happiest memories are from that time."
During his community visit, the much-loved actor got to watch a traditional dance and was presented with a buffalo skull covered in Indigenous art work.
When flying out, the entire community farewelled their star, shouting 'Bye Chris' across the oval, prompting the actor to use his phone to film the heart-warming goodbye.
He later shared with his 23 million social media followers how "lucky" he felt about having been able to return to his roots.
"I couldn't be more grateful to the people of Gulin Gulin for welcoming us with such warmth and kindness," he wrote.
"Much love and appreciation."
Hemsworth even shared a photo of his childhood days in Bulman.
