Missing man's house under the hammer

The home of missing Northern Territory man Paddy Moriarty is set to go under the hammer in May.
Known as "Paddy's Place", the home at 37 Stuart Highway in Larrimah has long been at the centre of a suspected murder mystery that enthralled the world.
Paddy Moriarty, a 70-year-old retried former stockman disappeared in his hometown of 11 people, 430km south of Darwin, in 2017.
Traces of the missing man and his dog Kellie were never found, and the disappearance and suspected murder were turned into a documentary, Last Stop Larrimah, which turned into a Netflix hit late last year.
In 2022, NT Coroner Greg Cavanagh said he believed Paddy and his dog were killed the night they went missing after leaving the local pub around 6pm on December 16, 2017, "likely due to the ongoing feud with his nearest neighbours", an inquest heard.
Now Paddy's home on a 4200-square-metre block with "prime highway frontage" is up for grabs after being listed by Real Estate Central, with an auction to be held on May 7.
