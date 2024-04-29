Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Opinion: Financial returns show Voice was a David vs Goliath battle

By Jacinta Nampijinpa Price
April 30 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vote for an Indigenous voice to parliament was defeated in each state. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
The vote for an Indigenous voice to parliament was defeated in each state. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

DAVID VERSUS GOLIATH

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.