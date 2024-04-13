Indigenous WWII veteran honoured with memorial plaque

The life and service of Indigenous World War II and Korean War Veteran Laurence Leonard Ah Lin has been honoured with the unveiling of a memorial plaque on his previously unmarked grave in Darwin.
Mr Ah Lin - also known as Larry Willaroo - was an Aboriginal stockman born at Willeroo Station in the Big Rivers Region and enlisted in the Australian Army at the rank of Private in Alice Springs on 31 January 1944.
He was 19-years-old.
After undergoing basic training and recovering from an injury, Private Ah Lin served diligently in his unit in Mataranka, however, the war ended before he could deploy and he was discharged in 1946.
The Private re-enlisted on 1 February 1951, leaving Sydney for Japan before travelling on to South Korea where he joined the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR).
Private Ah Lin fought in the Battle for Maryang San, a battle described by the Australian official historian for the Korean War, Robert O'Neill, as "one of the most impressive victories achieved by any Australian battalion [and] probably the greatest single feat of the Australian Army During the Korean War".
After this engagement Private Ah Lin patrolled the no man's land between the two opposing trench lines that ran along the 38th Parallel - 3RARs main task until the end of the war.
He remained in Korea until his honourable discharge on November 28, 1952 in Brisbane.
For his WWII service, Private Ah Lin received the Defence Medal, War Medal and the Australian Service Medal.
For his service in South Korea, he received the Korea Medal and United Nations Service Medical.
Private Ah Lin passed away in Darwin on March 16, 2004.
He was posthumously awarded the South Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal and other medals - all of which were received by his daughter Deb Wittkopp.
Ms Wittkopp even though it had been almost 20 years to the day since her father passed away, the unveiling of the plaque allowed her "to honour him and get closure - for me and more importantly for him".
"My father's service to his country wasn't recognised because he was Indigenous.
"(The) ceremony showed me just how proud he was to serve his country, and now, with the naming of his grave, that his country acknowledges and honours his service.
"He was a man that stood for peace, and I am proud to be his daughter. He will be remembered."
Federal Member for Solomon Luke Gosling said the contributions of Indigenous Australians to military service had often been overlooked or under-recognised.
"This permanent commemoration is part of ongoing efforts to ensure Indigenous veterans and their families receive the recognition and support they deserve," Mr Gosling said.
"When duty called Private Laurence Leonard Ah Lin answered, not just once but twice. He was a remarkable Australian solider and Territorian who rightfully and fairly deserves to be remembered by Australians and by history."
