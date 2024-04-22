Region's significant history to be honoured

The Roper Gulf region holds profound significance in Indigenous history, in particular with its the call for a treaty as part of the Barunga Statement which was handed to then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke in 1988.
Now, through a commitment of the Roper Gulf Regional Council to acknowledging the region's history, people and vision for reconciliation, and with the help of Bagala Traditional Owners, the Barunga Statement Memorial Project has come to life.
The development of the memorial - aimed to become a place to educate, meet, tell stories and reflect on the history of Aboriginal people - was an idea brought to the Council by Bagala Traditional Owners, who represent the Traditional Owners of the Barunga area.
Roper Gulf Regional Council has been working on the project for more than 12 months, undertaking extensive consultation with Traditional Owners and community members.
"The concept design phase has recently been completed and the project is now in the detailed design phase," the Council said.
"(We are) working with Jensen Plus on the development of this project's design as well as with local artists, who will help design the memorial with elements that reflect local traditions and stories.
"This collaborative approach ensures that the memorial resonates authentically with the community and culture it honours."
At the upcoming Barunga Festival on June 7 to 10, the Council will have detailed design concepts available for public feedback and consultation with key stakeholders.
"(We) will be looking to secure funding partners for this project following the 2024 Barunga Festival and progress towards completion by the 2025 Barunga Festival.
"The Barunga Statement Memorial Project aligns with the Council's broader efforts to promote tourism, culture and economic development in the region."
Roper Gulf Regional Council and Bagala Traditional Owners said they hoped the memorial would serve as symbol of resilience and reconciliation, a place to reflect, and a testament to the ongoing journey toward Aboriginal rights and recognition.
Home to around 330 people, Barunga hosts the annual Barunga Festival which has attracted thousands of people to the community since 1985.
The 1988 Barunga Statement is a statement of commitment to Indigenous rights and self-determination, calling for the establishment of a treaty between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The Barunga Statement was the result of years of discussion between Traditional Owners from all over the Northern Territory.
After the festival, the Statement was presented to Parliament House where it is still on display today.
A treaty has still not been established.
