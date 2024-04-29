Vic River region erupts in violence

Northern Territory Police are investigating after multiple large disturbances were reported in the Victoria River Region.
On April 20, police received numerous calls of disturbances in the community of Daly River.
At around 7pm the next day, police received a report that a troop carrier with up to 20 persons on board had left Peppiminarti towards Daly River to allegedly continue these disturbances.
Daly River members attended the Daly River Bridge and attempted to stop the incoming vehicle when they were allegedly assaulted with various projectiles causing no injuries to police members.
A short time later a report was received that a 20-year-old man had allegedly been struck in the stomach with an arrow within Daly River Community. He had to be taken to Royal Darwin Hospital to receive treatment.
Superintendent Paul Faustmann said the behaviour "from a small cohort was completely unacceptable".
