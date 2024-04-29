FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK
On Sunday, May 26, the Katherine Multicultural Festival is on at the Godinymayin Centre. It starts at 3pm and finishes at 8pm.
This is a free event with cultural dishes from over 25 countries, Fashion Show, live music, children's activities, Henna, and entertainment.
There will be a photo booth available for anyone that would like to have a photograph taken.
Due to unforeseen maintenance issues the library is closed for the short term.
Programs and some library functions are still continuing but at other locations.
Please visit the Katherine Town Council Website for further information.
The Clean-Up Katherine Campaign for the whole of March saw over 100 bags of rubbish collected throughout the month.
The community had the opportunity to clean up the areas that they wanted to clean up.
There were prizes given out provided that the recipient sent in a photo of the rubbish collected. Rubbish bags and gloves were provided to community members.
Thank you to all of the community members that were a part of this clean up campaign.
The Potable Water Project behind the Lindsay Street Complex is now up and running.
Trees have been planted, and parking bays for the caravans and RVs have been installed.
This will take the pressure off the Visitor Information Centre so now visitors to town will have to access the water from behind Lindsay Street Complex instead of the front of the Visitor Information Centre.
Katherine Town Council has purchased a new dozer for the tip face maintenance. The older traxcavator had reached the end of its lifespan. Four additional staff have been trained in operating the new equipment.
The Activate Katherine Food Collective has been put on hold for the 2024 calendar year due to lack of expressions of interest.
Hopefully, there will be more interest in 2025.
