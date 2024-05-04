Safer NT roads needed

During National Road Safety Week, which kicked off on Sunday, May 5, emergency services aim to shine a light on road safety, encouraging Territorians to make positive decisions to help keep themselves and others safe on the road.
In a bid to make roads safer, the NT Government has more than $1.3 billion in sealing and upgrading major highways since 2016, with a further investment of $91.8 million as part of its Road Safety Program in 2023-24.
This includes $6.5 million for pedestrian road safety infrastructure, $1.67 million towards road safety education and awareness activities, and $2.76 million for DriveSafe, the NT's driver licencing education program.
Minister for Planning and Logistics Joel Bowden said the Government took road safety "very seriously", and was committed to providing a safe, reliable and sustainable road network for all Territorians.
"Improving road safety is a priority and (we are) committed to continuing to work towards zero lives lost on Territory roads, acknowledging the shocking impact this has on our families, friends and the community," he said.
"Road safety is everyone's business and we need all Territorians to take a moment to reflect and remember those that have lost their lives on our roads, and take the pledge to drive so others survive."
Meanwhile, the Northern Territory road toll stands at a whopping 20 this year already, compared to four deaths on NT roads at the same time.
On average, 40 people are killed and around 480 people are seriously injured on Territory roads every year.
In support of National Road Safety Week, local landmarks will be lit up in yellow.
