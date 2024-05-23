From the Mayor's desk

The cool weather and the wind is here. It is time for Rural owners to do their fire breaks ready for the season. There are a number of fires already up and down the highway.
The yearly Junk Festival is on the 1st of June at the Lindsay Street Complex. This is a very popular event. Everyone is looking forward to the many masterpieces that will be created. The hard working crew from Katherine Regional Arts deserve a huge pat on the back for the effort that goes into making this one of our most popular events in the calendar.
The Tip Shop will be open on this Saturday 1st June from 9.00am - 1.00 pm. It is an opportunity to pick up some great bargains and helps to keep goods out of landfill.
Council is looking for Expressions of Interest for local Food Vendors and Entertainers for the upcoming Street Party. With over 2000 people last year it proved to be another popular event. This will be held on the 27th June. If you are interested, then please call Council, and ask for the Events Co-ordinator.
For the energetic walkers, the Southern River link walk from the High-Level Bridge and includes the Hot Springs to the Low Level is open. The walkway over the bridge is still closed. The Northern Loop ( which is the area from the High-Level Bridge going towards Byers Road and goes towards the Low Level) walk has severe erosion and is not recommended as a walk.
Council is targeting Rubbish pick up and graffiti in the main business district. There has been an increase in graffiti of late, but it will be cleaned up as soon as possible.
Anyone travelling back from Darwin would have noticed our Driver Reviver Signs. They are a first for the Territory and will help to keep the focus on the road as they do in other states. The signs will be changed twice a year.
Councils Municipal Plan for 2024-2025 will be out for consultation and feed back in the next couple of weeks.
