Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From the Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor of Katherine
Updated May 24 2024 - 8:44am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the Mayor's desk

The cool weather and the wind is here. It is time for Rural owners to do their fire breaks ready for the season. There are a number of fires already up and down the highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.