The NT Government will build a crocodile exclusion barrier at Leliyn Falls.
Tourism and Culture department Savannah Gulf Parks director Sarah Kerin said the barrier would improve visitor safety at Leliyn Falls.
A 3.1 metre crocodile was trapped in the lower plunge pool at Leliyn Falls earlier this year.
It was the first saltwater crocodile ever to be caught in the bottom pools of the falls.
A crocodile exclusion barrier will be installed under the walking trail, bridge that crosses the Edith River at Edith Falls, down-stream from the plunge pools, in Nitmiluk National Park, Ms Kerin said.
The permanent barrier will be in place during the dry season but raised in the wet season to allow debris to flow through.
A similar barrier has been successfully utilised at Wangi Falls in Litchfield National Park, she said.
The decision to install the barrier is part of the Department of Tourism and Cultures ongoing crocodile management of Nitmiluk National Park to ensure visitor safety.
Edith Falls is an extremely popular location for tourists and being able to swim in the area is an important and valued experience to all visitors and DTC [Department of Tourism and Culture] is committed to ensuring this activity is safely continued, Ms Kerin said.
NT rangers have said a combination of a big wet season and a warmer than usual dry season has made the crocodiles much more active this year, and dangerous.
Ranger Chris Heydon told Katherine Times earlier this month that even popular swimming spots could be compromised this year.
Normally in the dry season they slow down a bit, but this year it has been hotter than average so the crocs have been more frisky, Mr Heydon said.
We have definitely noticed more than usual.
