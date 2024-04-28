Beetaloo gas flow levels stun

Tamboran Resources has announced the final results from their Shenandoah South 1H well in the Beetaloo Basin.
The 90 day flow test produced rates of 5.8 million cubic feet per day, which is 65 per cent higher than any other well in the Beetaloo Basin.
Flow testing has demonstrated the Beetaloo Basin has gas flow levels in line with the most prolific regions of the Marcellus Shale in the US, providing immense investor confidence as Tamboran expect to reach final investment decision by mid-2024.
The NT Government said this would also provide Territorians confidence that the Beetaloo Basin will facilitate growth in the economy by over $17 billion and create thousands of working opportunities.
Beetaloo Basin is expected to power NT generators in the first half of 2026.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said this was a key milestone and waved a "metaphorical green flag to the world letting them know the Territory is where you should be investing your money".
