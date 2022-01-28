Booster shots now mandatory, NT reaches record daily case count

news, local-news,

Booster shots have become mandatory for a significant number of Territory workers, with Territorians now able to get their booster three months after their second jab. Chief Minister Michael Gunner told media on Friday that the NT Government had introduced the COVID-19 booster shot into its mandatory vaccine program. Workers in "high-risk" environments including hospitals as well as healthcare, residential aged care, disability and correctional facilities will all be required to have their booster shot by March 11. Staff in renal hostels, family violence shelters, homeless shelters and sobering up shelter will also be required to have their booster by this date. Read more: The remainder of Territory workers who are currently required to be fully vaccinated to remain in their jobs will have to have their booster by April 22. Mr Gunner also said Territorians will be able to receive their booster three months after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccination from Monday, reducing the current interval. It comes as the NT has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case number on record with 940 cases, as well as its highest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital at 105. This includes 14 people who are currently on oxygen with three in the ICU. Mr Gunner attributed the spike in cases to an increase in people returning to the NT from interstate. "We've seen a sharp spike in cases over the last few days, mainly in Darwin, as more and more families returned home from interstate holiday. So it's not surprising and we can expect that to continue for a few days. "This doesn't change our overall settings for the Territory, it just means it's more important than ever that we stick to the measures that are in place to keep us safe." The Central Australian remote community of Ampilatwatja will go into a 48 hour lockdown from 2pm today following an outbreak. "They're still getting details on new cases there [but] we understand there are several and the community has very low vaccination rates, Mr Gunner said. ""From 2pm today, Ampilatwatja will into a 48 hour lockdown to allow us to test the community and try to contain it as much as possible." Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker also addressed the supply issues impacting NT supermarkets because of washed out roads and railway tracks. He said the NT Government had met with the Commonwealth to establish routes through NSW and Queensland to the NT, with supply expected to be replenished from early next week. He said he had been advised that there was "ample supply for most critical goods" and that the usual road and rail routes would continue to be impacted for the foreseeable future. The Katherine Times has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community in regards to the coronavirus. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

