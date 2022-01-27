news, local-news,

The Big Rivers region has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19. with seven cases in Barunga and a further four in town camps around Katherine. The Territory recorded 626 new positive cases to 8pm on Wednesday, with 442 of those from rapid antigen tests. In the Big Rivers area there were also three cases in Binjari, and one case at each of Beswick, Pine Creek, Lajamanu and the McArthur River Mine. OTHER NEWS: Major increases were also recorded in Galiwin'ku, on Elcho Island, with 41 cases and Milikapiti, on the Tiwi Islands, with 20 cases, where the lockdown as been extended for a further 72 hours. The Territory figures to 8pm on Tuesday have also been amended to 778 after further rapid antigen test results were collated. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the NT is now at about 3700, with 95 patients in hospital and 15 patients requiring oxygen. Four patients are in the intensive care unit. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

