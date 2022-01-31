NT Supermarkets replenished amid supply chain issues

news, local-news,

Katherine Woolworths received deliveries of fresh produce, meat and other essential products over the weekend amid ongoing supply issues. Deliveries to Territory supermarkets have been disrupted since January 21 after the railway between South Australia and the Northern Territory, and the Stuart Highway, became impassible due to flooding. A Woolworths spokesperson said the NT stores were replenished with some stock over the weekend, especially in Alice Springs which was hit particularly hard. More news: "We've been working hard on our contingency plans to deliver stock to all of our NT stores, most notably in Alice Springs," the spokesperson said. "To increase our chances of getting stock into the NT amid all the road closures, we've sent additional trucks from our Townsville and Brisbane Distribution Centres, as well as Adelaide. "This enabled our NT stores to receive deliveries over the weekend, with large volumes of fresh produce, meat, freezer products and essentials such as milk, bread and toilet paper coming back into stock." The spokesperson said the deliveries would continue, disruption to the supply change would likely continue. "We have more deliveries scheduled to arrive in a steady stream throughout the coming week," they said. While work is done to repair the railways, some trucks from South Australia are having to take a 3000km detour through rural Queensland and New South Wales. If wet weather events continue to disrupt supply, NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said he would consider launching an emergency, including a potential appeal to the federal government for help. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

