news, local-news,

The journalists behind the podcast and book that shone a national spotlight on the mysterious disappearance of Paddy Moriarty feel a "moral obligation" to see the case through when his inquest is reopened later this year. Kylie Stevenson and Caroline Graham put the tiny town of Larrimah on the map with their podcast series Lost in Larrimah in 2018, and their book Larrimah, which came out late last year, has only seen the case of Paddy Moriarty gain more steam. The NT coroner announced on Monday that an inquest into Mr Moriarty's disappearance would be reopened in April, but the Darwin-based Ms Stevenson isn't taking credit for the new development in the case. "I think that this had to come back at some point and this is the point. It couldn't go on forever without coming back with findings," she said. Read more: She said she and Ms Graham, the authors, would definitely be heading to Katherine on April 6 when the inquest was reopened - not for work but for personal reasons. "It's kind of more of a moral obligation. I think you want to see it through," Ms Stevenson said. "We want to, you know, be there to hear what the coroner thinks happened to Paddy. "It's something that's consumed us for four years. So yeah, we want to know how it all ends." The authors have made many trips to Larrimah while making the podcast and then writing the book. Ms Stevenson said the town where tensions ran deep has changed a lot since Mr Moriarty's disappearance in 2017. "We went down there after the book was published and took down copies ... and we ended up at one man's house and a bunch of people from town were there and people are getting along much better. "It's always been a lovely little community, it's just had its had its issues. But, I think now that they're a pretty tight-knit bunch." She said the response of the 10 or so residents of Larrimah to the book has been really positive. "Certainly all of them have been really positive towards us about the book and we do give people the opportunity to read their parts and double check that we haven't made any catastrophic errors," Ms Stevenson said. "When you're writing about a place that isn't your place you can very easily get that wrong and we were really conscious of that and we wanted them to be part of that process." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/1a69f93b-f7dd-4bce-a24d-be007d89bd83.jpg/r3_294_5757_3545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg