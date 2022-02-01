Study underway on NT supply chain amid disruptions

news, local-news,

NT Farmers are undertaking a study to see how the Territory can be more self-sufficient amid severe supply issues in Territory supermarkets because of flooding. Flooding has cut off rail link between South Australia and Northern Territory, as well as parts of the Stuart Highway, since January 21, forcing delivery trucks to take enormous detours in order to stock bare shelves across the Territory. With the transport routes still cut off indefinitely, NT Farmer chief executive Paul Burke said this is an opportunity to examine the Territory's supply chain. He said a study is being undertaken to support local producers as well as consumers and to prevent people going without fresh food in future. Related news: NT rail link cut, parts of Stuart Highway flooded in rain-hit SA Emergency food airlift for flood-hit SA outback towns as more rain falls NT Supermarkets replenished amid supply chain issues "Efficient supply chains are critical in ensuring that fresh produce can get to markets throughout the country," Mr Burke said. "NT Farmers are currently undertaking a study to identify how our local supply chain networks can be improved for the benefit of farmers and consumers in the Territory. Our findings will help to guide industry and government on how to prevent future disruptions to the supply chain. "We need to build strong supply chains to ensure that farmers can send their produce to local and interstate markets." Manager of Katherine butcher Jones Meat Mart, Michael Gloury, said the supply chain issues have provided a boost for local retailers like himself. He said his supply of products has been largely uninterrupted compared to major supermarkets. "We have been busier because with the supply issues and [the supermarket] running out of meat, we were flat out on Saturday," he said. "It's a battle, but I've got 85 to 90 per cent of the normal cuts in the window today. People have got to be flexible in these situations, you won't go away without a food." Woolworths announced yesterday it had managed to replenish its NT supermarkets over the weekend. A spokesperson said trucks coming in from Townsville, Brisbane and Adelaide had brought in "large volumes of fresh produce, meat, freezer products and essentials such as milk, bread and toilet paper".

