Katherine man Paul Baker, who has been missing for around six months, has been added to the Australian Federal Police's missing person's database in the hope that anyone with information about his disappearance will come forward. Mr Baker, 61, was last seen on August 6 in Katherine after leaving his car parked in the town centre and returning to his home address in the Edith Farms Road area. A social media post by the AFP's National Missing Persons Coordination Centre had a special message for Mr Baker from his family. "We miss you very much and if you are still out there, please come home." Related news: According to his profile on the register's website, friends and police all hold concerns for his welfare. "Paul is an experienced camper, who would often travel to remote parts of Central Australia," his profile reads. However, Mr Baker did not take any camping equipment of have any trips planned before the time of his disappearance. Mr Baker's daughter Cindy told the Katherine Times last year that the last phone call she had with him on the day he disappeared sparked concern for his well being. "His mental health was not good," she said. She also said she believed he may have travelled interstate to Queensland or Western Australia. Anyone with information about Mr Baker's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

