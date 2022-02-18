Man given notice to appear over Katherine livestock theft

news, local-news,

Northern Territory Police have issued a 29-year-old male with a notice to appear for livestock theft in Katherine. The man will appear in Katherine Local Court for stealing, possession of stolen property, fail to complete a waybill and fail to provide information to MLIS database. Investigators from Taskforce Starlight executed a search warrant at a property on Bray Road, Cossack. Investigators located six Brahman cows and two calves. The cows were bearing a brand not associated with the property. OTHER NEWS: All eight animals were seized and transport arrangements made to return them to their lawful owner. Enquiries continue in regards to offending against Section 210 of the Criminal Code as well as offences under the Livestock Act. Acting Superintendent Paul Lawson said, "Taskforce Starlight is a collaboration between NT Police, Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Livestock Biosecurity, Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association and Northern Territory Buffalo Industry Council, to combat stock theft and stock related crime in the Territory. "We urge anyone with information in regards to livestock theft to call Police on 131 444."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/b20ed43f-159b-475b-96e2-84a4aad7c06b.jpeg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg