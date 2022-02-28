A new read for Katherine seniors

news, local-news,

This has been a big week for COTA NT with the launch of its Seniors Voice publication in its new newspaper-style format. Sponsored by Marshall and Cherry Perron for its first year, Seniors Voice includes news, opinion, letters and articles on lifestyle, health, retirement and more. It's the only free paper in the Northern Territory designed for seniors published in print and online. Having launched on Thursday 17 February, the paper will be distributed to 85 locations across the Territory from Wagait to Jabiru, from Nhulunbuy to Humpty Doo. In Katherine, you will be able to pick up a copy at the following locations: Anglicare NT, 15 Third Street; Electorate Office Arnhem, Shop 1, 27 Katherine Terrace; Electorate Office Katherine, Shop 2A, 56 Katherine Terrace; Katherine Public Library; Katherine Seniors Hall, 18 Bernard Street; Katherine Town Council, Territory Families, 5 First Street and at the YMCA NT Katherine, Henry Scott Recreation Centre, Lot 2525 Stuart Highway. If you can't find a copy, please call COTA NT on 08 8941 1004 during office hours for help locating one (Mondays to Fridays 9am to 3pm). Seniors Voice is also about getting your voice heard. If you have an opinion, question or comment, you are invited to share them with the Editor. Also opening this week were Registrations for COTA NT's second Seniors Expo on Thursday 31 March 2022, 10am to 2pm at the YMCA. Exhibitors are wanted for stalls, activities and performances. Interested groups can register online at, https://www.cotant.org.au/seniors-expos/katherine-2022-registration/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/bb2a4fa8-d88d-4303-bd4c-d4cfff461b9c.jpg/r7_0_2554_1439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg