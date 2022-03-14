NT Police union slams Chief Minister over Yuendumu shooting comments

news, local-news,

The NT Police union's president Paul McCue has slammed Chief Minister Michael Gunner over comments he made at the time of the shooting death of an Aboriginal teenager after the officer charged with his murder was acquitted last week. Speaking at a press conference in Darwin on Monday morning, Mr McCue addressed concerns the NT Police Association (NTPA) had about the process leading up to Constable Zachary Rolfe being charged with the murder of Kumanjayi Walker after the shooting in November 2019. Constable Rolfe was acquitted of murder and two alternative charges on Friday following a five-week trial. Mr McCue said Mr Gunner's choice to travel to Yuendumu to speak to residents after the shooting and before Constable Rolfe was charged was "a catastrophe." Read more: Wounds run deep as a community comes to terms with tragedy NT cop Zachary Rolfe acquitted of murdering Aboriginal teen Kumanjayi Walker Jury begins deliberations in Zachary Rolfe trial over murder of Aboriginal teenager Kumanjayi Walker "The attendance of the Chief Minister, Michael Gunner, and the Minister for Police, Nicole Manison, was a catastrophe, and should never have occurred," he said. "It does not matter in one respect whose decision this was, nor the motivation for doing so, but in this case, perception is reality." Mr McCue condemned a comment made by Mr Gunner at that time that "consequences will flow" from an investigation into the shooting. "The Chief Minister's comment that day, before an emotion-charged audience, was irresponsible if not clumsy, and one which let down the police, and the community of Yuendumu," he said. "Remember, witnesses to the investigation could have been in that audience, yet in a foolish attempt to explain a process he has no experience in, he talked about consequences. "By doing so, he set in motion a sense of expectation for that audience that there was some sort of wrongdoing, and there would be consequences for that." In response, Mr Gunner said in a statement that his words had been intentionally taken out of context. "The transcript of my address to mourners in Yuendumu on November 12, 2019, shows very clearly that I referred specifically and only to the upcoming coronial inquest into the death of Kumanjayi Walker and to the fact there will be consequences - outcomes, findings and recommendations - which will flow from this," he said. "There has been deliberate and irresponsible misinterpretation of my words from that day. Words have been deliberately taken out of context despite constant clarification. "This has inflamed an already tragic situation." When asked on Monday whether there was evidence of political interference, Mr McCue said there was "no suggestion" Mr Gunner was involved in the decision to charge Constable Rolfe. Mr McCue also said the NTPA did not support a call made by Warlpiri Elders on Friday to ban police from bringing guns into remote communities. "We don't support that to be quite frank. Our members deserve to be safe in their workplace," he said. "It is unfortunate that, at times, members of the community choose to attack police or other people and police have a duty to serve and protect, and part of this is to protect themselves and protect others."

